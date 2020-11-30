44.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 30, 2020 10:37am

Daily Beast publishes interview with ‘pet psychic’ who says she communicated with Biden’s dogs

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Daily Beast published a 3,300-word interview Saturday with an English pet psychic who claimed to have communicated with photos of Joe Biden‘s dogs.

After being shown photos of Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, on a British talk show, Beth Lee-Crowther passed along that he would be a “great president” who cannot function without dogs in his life.

“I know and believe in their love and devotion to him and Jill, which is absolutely marvelous,” she said. “I have every faith Joe Biden will do a good job as president, because I believe what these dogs tell me.”

She said Champ and Major also warned that President Trump, who has not conceded the election, would not go away quietly.

“The fight is by no means over,” she said. “They said what has gone on up to now will continue and ramp up, and be worse than it is already, unfortunately. But they said that Joe would do his best to defuse the situation, and hold his head up high.”

DAN GAINOR: BIDEN NEWS COVERAGE GOES TO THE DOGS — MEDIA LAP UP PETS RETURNING TO WHITE HOUSE

Lee-Crowther stipulated that she does these psychic readings for “entertainment,” yet also claimed her abilities were genuine. The Daily Beast described her as “warm and engaging.”

Strangely, it’s not the only time this weekend the dogs made the news. Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot after playing with Major and will have to use a walking boot for several weeks.

BIDEN WH COMMUNICATIONS TEAM RAISES QUESTIONS OVER REVOLVING DOOR WITH LIBERAL NETWORKS

Reactions online to the Daily Beast article ranged from exasperation at the silliness of the interview to poking fun at Lee-Crowther for not seeing Biden’s accident coming.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The media has been hard at work on pet-related news during the transition to the Biden administration. The news that the Bidens were bringing a cat to the White House triggered headlines from NBC News, USA Today, The Hill, Slate, and others.



Source link

Recent Articles

Daily Beast publishes interview with ‘pet psychic’ who says she communicated with Biden’s dogs

News WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast published a 3,300-word interview Saturday with an English pet psychic who claimed to have communicated with photos of Joe Biden's...
Read more

Jonathan Scott gets political in new song ‘Being Honest’ about solar energy issues in US

News WWNR -
0
Property Brother' Jonathan Scott gets political in new song 'Being Honest' about solar energy issues in the U.S. The song is featured in...
Read more

Trump says DOJ ‘missing in action’ on alleged election fraud

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Trump says DOJ 'missing in...
Read more

Third Florida State football game in row nixed; Duke to host Miami instead

News WWNR -
0
Florida State has had its scheduled game nixed for the third straight week, the ACC announced Sunday.The Seminoles were scheduled to play at...
Read more

Dominion server crash delays recount in Georgia’s Fulton County: report

News WWNR -
0
Election officials in Georgia’s Fulton County told a local news outlet Sunday that a newly purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server crashed that delayed the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jonathan Scott gets political in new song ‘Being Honest’ about solar energy issues in US

WWNR -
0
Property Brother' Jonathan Scott gets political in new song 'Being Honest' about solar energy issues in the U.S. The song is featured in...
Read more
News

Trump says DOJ ‘missing in action’ on alleged election fraud

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Trump says DOJ 'missing in...
Read more
News

Third Florida State football game in row nixed; Duke to host Miami instead

WWNR -
0
Florida State has had its scheduled game nixed for the third straight week, the ACC announced Sunday.The Seminoles were scheduled to play at...
Read more
News

Dominion server crash delays recount in Georgia’s Fulton County: report

WWNR -
0
Election officials in Georgia’s Fulton County told a local news outlet Sunday that a newly purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server crashed that delayed the...
Read more
News

This Day in History: Nov. 30

WWNR -
0
Paul Walker,&#2013266080; star of the â€œFast & Furiousâ€ movie series, dies in a car crash in Los Angeles. A jury finds an illegal immigrant not guilty...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump says DOJ ‘missing in action’ during election challenge

WWNR -
0
President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” in his first interview since Election Day that the Department of Justice is “missing in action” regarding alleged election fraud.He...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap