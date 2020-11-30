Daily Beast publishes interview with ‘pet psychic’ who says she communicated with Biden’s dogs

The Daily Beast published a 3,300-word interview Saturday with an English pet psychic who claimed to have communicated with photos of Joe Biden‘s dogs.

After being shown photos of Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, on a British talk show, Beth Lee-Crowther passed along that he would be a “great president” who cannot function without dogs in his life.

“I know and believe in their love and devotion to him and Jill, which is absolutely marvelous,” she said. “I have every faith Joe Biden will do a good job as president, because I believe what these dogs tell me.”

She said Champ and Major also warned that President Trump, who has not conceded the election, would not go away quietly.

“The fight is by no means over,” she said. “They said what has gone on up to now will continue and ramp up, and be worse than it is already, unfortunately. But they said that Joe would do his best to defuse the situation, and hold his head up high.”

Lee-Crowther stipulated that she does these psychic readings for “entertainment,” yet also claimed her abilities were genuine. The Daily Beast described her as “warm and engaging.”

Strangely, it’s not the only time this weekend the dogs made the news. Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot after playing with Major and will have to use a walking boot for several weeks.

Reactions online to the Daily Beast article ranged from exasperation at the silliness of the interview to poking fun at Lee-Crowther for not seeing Biden’s accident coming.

The media has been hard at work on pet-related news during the transition to the Biden administration. The news that the Bidens were bringing a cat to the White House triggered headlines from NBC News, USA Today, The Hill, Slate, and others.