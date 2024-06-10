Damaged Wells, Furnaces, Private Roads and Bridges, and Septic Systems May Be Covered by FEMA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Homeowners typically apply for disaster assistance for structural damages to their property, such as roofs or floors. But other parts of a residence or private property, not covered by insurance, can also be repaired or replaced under FEMA programs.

Damages to your furnace, septic system, private road and/or bridge, or your private well may also be covered by financial assistance from FEMA.

Residents of Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties whose primary residences were damaged during the April 2-4, severe storms and flooding may be eligible to apply.

FEMA disaster assistance may provide reimbursement for the cost of a professional and licensed technician’s estimate of the repair or replacement of these items. You may also receive assistance for the actual repair or replacement of these items not typically covered by homeowner’s insurance.

When applying for assistance, be sure to include damages to furnaces, septic systems, private roads, private bridges, or private wells on your form.

There are four ways to apply:

Apply in person at one of our Disaster Recovery Centers in Kanawha, Nicholas, Putnam and Wetzel counties Contact your local emergency manager for more information Use the DRC Locator to find the center nearest you

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Apply with the FEMA App

Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

Apply by phone at 800-621-3362

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.