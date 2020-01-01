38.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:58pm

Dana Perino calls Bloomberg’s ‘open office plan’ the ‘worst’ idea of Democratic primary

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Dana Perino criticized Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg‘s “open office plan” idea that the former New York City mayor tweeted about on Monday, calling it the “worst” idea put forth so far by a Democratic candidate.

“Of all the ideas that I have heard during the Democratic primary, of all of them — and I’m talking like the craziest of the crazy, I think this might be the worst of the ideas. The open floor plan,” Perino said on “The Five” on Tuesday. “First of all, no one in America, no human likes an open floor plan.”

BLOOMBERG UNWITTINGLY ‘EXPLOITED’ PRISONERS TO MAKE  PHONE CALLS ON BEHALF OF 2020 CAMPAIGN: REPORT

Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House East Room into an “open office plan” as president after he shared a photograph on Twitter of himself in the middle of an open office plan from City Hall during his tenure as mayor, suggesting the White House will have an extreme makeover of its own if he wins in 2020.

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” Bloomberg tweeted.  “I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions — never for tweeting — but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.”

Perino, who served as the White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration from 2007 to 2009, argued that workers need their space.

“At White House, it’s like super tense. You need your space,” Perino said. “Fences make good neighbors. Offices make good colleagues. And also the East Room is for ceremonies. There is a history to the White House, and we want to preserve that.”

“And you need the Oval Office for the president to think and also to have to be able to know that this is where decisions are being made rather than out on the open floor plan,” added the “The Daily Briefing” host.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.



