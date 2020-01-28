33 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 7:25pm

Dana Perino: CNN segment mocking Trump supporters was ‘really offensive’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



CNN panel mocks Trump supporters

Trump hits back after ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocks the ‘credulous boomer rube demo’ that supports the president; reaction on ‘The Five.’

The Five” co-host Dana Perino took issue Tuesday with former Republican consultant Rick Wilson’s mockery of Trump supporters as “credulous boomer rubes.”

Wilson,  who has campaigned for former President George H.W. Bush, former Rep. Connie Mack III, R-Fla. and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, made the comments last week on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.” Wilson often appears on the network as a staunch critic of Trump and has also written a book called “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

JOE MANCHIN FRUSTRATED WITH ‘HYPOCRISY’ OF SCHUMER, DERSHOWITZ AND STARR

“Y’all elitists are dumb with your geography and your maps and your spelling — and your math and your reading,” Wilson said, employing a faux southern drawl after he jokingly claimed Trump could not place Ukraine on a world map even if the letter “U” and a picture of a construction crane marked the country’s location. Lemon doubled over in laughter at Wilson’s remarks.

Perino said she doesn’t like personal attacks when they come from the president or from Wilson, telling the panel that it was the ex-GOP strategist’s fake drawl that irritated her the most.

“Using a southern accent to mimic somebody who is apparently dumb and doesn’t read is really offensive,” she said. “People come from different regions of the country, you have accents from people all over the world, it has nothing to do with your intelligence, it has to do with where you were raised.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perino noted that Wilson has in the past pointed out when Trump makes fun of something or someone and added that she doesn’t like the president’s nicknames either — save for “Little Rocket Man,” which he previously used to describe Kim Jong Un.

“The ones that are personal in nature I don’t like,” she added, remarking that she immediately recognized Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark as a political faux pas during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Fox Business host Kennedy agreed with Perino’s remarks, saying the commentary from Lemon, Wilson and fellow guest Wajahat Ali showed a “cosmopolitan bias.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Dana Perino: CNN segment mocking Trump supporters was ‘really offensive’

News WWNR -
0
CNN panel mocks Trump supportersTrump hits back after ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocks the 'credulous boomer rube demo' that supports the president; reaction...
Read more

AOC attacks Trump’s migrant welfare rule: American dream isn’t a ‘private club with a cover charge’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ripped into President Trump's "public charge" immigration policy on Tuesday, arguing it amounts to a "wealth test" for admission to...
Read more

Britain urges Israeli, Palestinian leaders to give fair consideration to U.S. plan

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby MelvilleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain...
Read more

Rand Paul blasts ‘scurrilous’ Schumer for defaming Trump family: ‘They ought to sue him’

News WWNR -
0
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that President Trump's children should sue Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for defamation of character after...
Read more

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown of ankle monitor, house arrest restrictions

News WWNR -
0
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as...
Read more

Related Stories

News

AOC attacks Trump’s migrant welfare rule: American dream isn’t a ‘private club with a cover charge’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ripped into President Trump's "public charge" immigration policy on Tuesday, arguing it amounts to a "wealth test" for admission to...
Read more
News

Britain urges Israeli, Palestinian leaders to give fair consideration to U.S. plan

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby MelvilleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain...
Read more
News

Rand Paul blasts ‘scurrilous’ Schumer for defaming Trump family: ‘They ought to sue him’

WWNR -
0
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that President Trump's children should sue Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for defamation of character after...
Read more
News

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown of ankle monitor, house arrest restrictions

WWNR -
0
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as...
Read more
News

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump’s team makes arguments

WWNR -
0
President Trump's defense team will finish making its opening arguments Tuesday in the Senate impeachment trial.Follow belong on our live blog. Mobile users...
Read more
News

Spain’s Catalan separatists appear in regional parliament for first time since 2017

WWNR -
0
The former vice president of Catalonia and five other separatists sentenced to prison after leading an effort to secede from the rest of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap