United Way’s Dancing with the starts winners announced.

Beckley, WV – The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars, held on Friday, September 22nd at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is being hailed a huge success.



“Our tenth season of Dancing with the Stars was our biggest one yet! I’m grateful to the dancers and

choreographers who worked so hard, the volunteers who made it a perfect and beautiful night for

everyone, our sponsors who helped under-write many of the expenses and our amazing community

who contributed to the teams and bought tickets to the event ,” says Trena Dacal, Executive Director

of United Way.



Six special couples: Miranda Ullman and Jeremy Hall, Amanda Stroupe and James Williams, Mariah

Harrison and Lewis Rhinehart, Cindy Fernald and Dr. John Fernald, Jessica Farrish and Clint Blunt, and

Morgan Spolarich and Brent Osborne together raised $257,365, breaking the former total fundraising

record. The former record was set by the Season 8 cast with $208,355 raised in 2019.



Team Morgan and Brent raised the most money at $82,575 followed by the 2nd place winners, Team

Amanda and James who raised $65,415. Both teams broke the former fundraising record for a

UWSWV DWTS team. Team Morgan and Brent and Team Amanda and James are now ranked first

and second as Dancing with the Stars fundraisers for United Way.



First place Judge’s Choice winners were Mariah Harrison and Lewis Rhinehart, whose dance was

choreographed by Melanie Ellison. Second place Judge’s Choice winners were Morgan Spolarich and

Brent Osborne, whose dance was choreographed by Jessica Broyles.



Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing

United Way of Southern WV to serve over three dozen partner agencies in Raleigh, Fayette,

Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the city of Bluefield, Virginia. The

goal for United Way’s 2023/2024 fundraising campaign is $850,000.