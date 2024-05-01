DANCING WITH THE STARS REVEAL PARTY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, MAY 2nd, AT HISTORIC BLACK KNIGHT MUNICIPAL PARK



BECKLEY, WV- The excitement is building and the community is ready to learn who will be starring in United Way of

Southern West Virginia’s eleventh season of Dancing with the Stars! Find out who will be part of this

year’s cast on Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 pm at The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

Six special couples and six choreographers have agreed to participate in this year’s event scheduled for

Friday, September 20th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Trena Dacal, Executive

Director of United Way says, “Dancing with the Stars is our premier fundraising event and the social

event of the season! These twelve community members are prepared to top the fundraising and

entertainment level of our record-breaking tenth season!”

Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars go directly into the annual campaign, allowing United Way of

Southern West Virginia to fund nonprofit agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas,

Mercer, and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area. Children receive new shoes, babies

receive formula and diapers, homebound seniors receive delivered meals, families in hardship receive

food, and these are just a few of the services that come from United Way’s fundraising efforts.

“This event grew to account for 30% of our annual campaign goal over ten seasons, “says Dacal,

“Southern WV looks forward to attending and we are excited to host it once again!”

“Our dancers understand we want them to have fun with this challenge, learn something new with a

dance routine that will entertain our audience, and have a wonderful time making new friends; they also

know the ultimate goal is to raise money and be ambassadors for the message of our United Way and

the work we do throughout southern West Virginia”, said Dacal.

Meet this year’s Stars, Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 pm at The Historic Black Knight. Additional

information will be available that evening, including dancer bios, choreographer names and bios, and

event details.