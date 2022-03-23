Dangerous storms to threaten Southeast, Ohio Valley

A wide swath from eastern Indiana to Kentucky, West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania will be at risk for storms that can produce damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and even an isolated tornado or two. Residents of major metros like Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh should download the AccuWeather App, turn on notifications and keep their phones charged to stay alert Wednesday afternoon and evening.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 22, 2022 – A major multiday severe weather outbreak that spawned tornadoes in Texas and points east will continue in the Southeast Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters say. The day will bring another round of severe weather, once again including the potential for a few tornadoes, from northern Florida to eastern Virginia and perhaps southeastern Maryland. A second batch of severe thunderstorms is also anticipated hundreds of miles farther to the northwest.

“The risk of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday may be short-lived compared to prior days during the outbreak since the atmospheric energy that was producing the dangerous conditions to this point will be departing,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Thunderstorms that will pass over Mississippi and Alabama Tuesday night will be ongoing Wednesday morning, perhaps in a weakened or weakening state. The most likely time for thunderstorms with torrential downpours, gusty winds and vivid lightning in the Atlanta metro area will be early Wednesday morning.