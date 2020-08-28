68.5 F
Beckley
Friday, August 28, 2020 10:06am

David Arquette says making wrestling documentary was ‘cathartic’: ‘I learned a lot about myself’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


EXCLUSIVE: David Arquette‘s career has taken many turns he never expected.

The 48-year-old actor and aspiring professional wrestler is aiming to make a comeback in the ring and he’s ready to prove himself worthy to fans and critics alike.

In his new documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” the “Scream” star peels the curtain back on his personal life, his internal demons and the treacherous return to wrestling.

DAVID ARQUETTE ON HIS WRESTLING COMEBACK AND HOW THE SPORT IS NOT FAKE

Arquette told Fox News making the project was extremely “cathartic.”

“I learned a lot about myself about – just the need to be kind and love myself,” he described. “I’ve been beating myself up for so many years and just kind of holding onto a lot of unresolved pain that, you know, through this process and through a lot of therapy, I learned a lot about what I want out of life and how to get it.”

The doc features candid interviews with his wife, Christina McLarty, and his sisters, fellow actors Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette.

“It’s a really hard film for me to watch,” Arquette admitted. “Yeah, my wife, who produced the film, she did an incredible job. At one point, [she] said, ‘You’re gonna have to get out of the editing room.'”

DAVID ARQUETTE SUFFERS BLOODY NECK WOUND IN ‘DEATH MATCH’ WRESTLING EVENT

The “Never Been Kissed” star is hoping the film provides fans with a new perspective about his life choices.

“In Hollywood, your last film typically gets you your next film,” he explained. “If you have a career like mine, that’s been 30 years, if your last film does really well, you’re suddenly hot again.”

David Arquette in the wrestling ring.

David Arquette in the wrestling ring.
(Neon)

“Everyone wants to be able to work and in my business, if [the project] does well, that makes it a lot easier. So I’d love to continue [acting] but I’ve also learned through this process that you have to make things happen yourself. No one’s going to do anything for you,” Arquette reasoned.

DAVID ARQUETTE ANNOUNCES RETURN TO WRESTLING: ‘I ALMOST DIED TWICE IN 2019’

Another aspect of the documentary that might surprise fans is Arquette’s close relationship with the late Luke Perry. The “Riverdale” star actually brought Arquette to the hospital after a freak and bloody wrestling accident.

David Arquette attempts to return to wrestling in his new documentary. 

David Arquette attempts to return to wrestling in his new documentary. 
(Neon)

Arquette said Perry passed away right in the middle of filming and wasn’t able to see the final product. Perry was briefly featured as was his son, Jack Perry, who also is a wrestler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was sad, really sad but I have gotten to know Jack Perry really well. And it’s brought us really a lot closer,” Arquette said. “[Jack] got the opportunity to see [the doc]. [Jack] loved the film and he’s wonderful in it. He’s just such a movie star kid. I think he’s going to be just a really wonderful actor on top of a wrestler.”

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” is available via digital platforms and on-demand starting Aug. 28. 



Source link

Recent Articles

David Arquette says making wrestling documentary was ‘cathartic’: ‘I learned a lot about myself’

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: David Arquette's career has taken many turns he never expected.The 48-year-old actor and aspiring professional wrestler is aiming to make a comeback in the...
Read more

Cal Thomas: Republican Convention outreach – party disproving these smears by the left

News WWNR -
0
Labeling another person has become a popular political pastime. The intent is to use a label that is impossible to disprove no matter...
Read more

WNBA games postponed for 2nd straight night over shooting

News WWNR -
0
For the second consecutive day, the WNBA postponed three games following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.In Bradenton, Florida, in the WNBA bubble,...
Read more

Liz Peek: Trump makes riveting case for reelection, shows America what it is in for if Biden wins

News WWNR -
0
If the point of a political convention is to get your party’s message out, win over voters and boost your candidate’s prospects, then...
Read more

Clippers’ Doc Rivers says players ready to play again after thinking NBA season was over

News WWNR -
0
LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said his players are ready to continue the NBA postseason after "they thought it was over" following Wednesday's...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Cal Thomas: Republican Convention outreach – party disproving these smears by the left

WWNR -
0
Labeling another person has become a popular political pastime. The intent is to use a label that is impossible to disprove no matter...
Read more
News

WNBA games postponed for 2nd straight night over shooting

WWNR -
0
For the second consecutive day, the WNBA postponed three games following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.In Bradenton, Florida, in the WNBA bubble,...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Trump makes riveting case for reelection, shows America what it is in for if Biden wins

WWNR -
0
If the point of a political convention is to get your party’s message out, win over voters and boost your candidate’s prospects, then...
Read more
News

Clippers’ Doc Rivers says players ready to play again after thinking NBA season was over

WWNR -
0
LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said his players are ready to continue the NBA postseason after "they thought it was over" following Wednesday's...
Read more
News

Doug Schoen: Trump’s strong Republican Convention speech increases his reelection chances

WWNR -
0
President Trump delivered one of the best speeches of his political career Thursday night as he accepted the Republican National Convention’s nomination for...
Read more
News

Journalists condemn lack of social distancing at White House RNC climax, invoke death of Herman Cain

WWNR -
0
Many members of the mainstream media criticized the staging of the White House event where President Trump was to accept the Republican Party's renomination for president,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap