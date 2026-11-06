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David Elliott Pritt Signs Plea Agreement in Federal Case

Former West Virginia lawmaker David Elliott Pritt has signed a plea agreement in federal court and says he intends to plead guilty to charges involving the enticement of a minor. The development comes months after federal authorities announced charges against the former delegate. Court proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks as the case moves through the federal system. The case has drawn attention across the state due to Pritt’s former role in state government and public service.

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Mugshot of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit with glasses.