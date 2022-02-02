Davide Hudson Found Guilty Of Murder And Kidnapping.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A Beckley man has been convicted on murder and kidnapping charges.



A jury deliberated for several hours Wednesday before finding Davide Hudson guilty of kidnapping and first degree murder for killing 19 year old Amber Meadows at the Travel Lodge on Harper Road in July of 2018. The jury’s verdict did not contain a recommendation of mercy, meaning Hudson would not be eligible for parole.



Hudson was also found guilty of kidnapping Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony conspiracy.



Hudson was one of four men accused of forcing the women to drive them to the Travel Lodge on Harper Road, where an argument between the men and Meadows started over drug money. She was taken to a back room and shot. The other three suspects reach plea agreements in exchange for testifying against Hudson.



A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 23rd.