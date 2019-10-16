51.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:32am

Dead ball? Juiced ball? The debate unfortunately rages on

By WWNR
NewsSports


12:38 AM ET

  • Jeff PassanESPN

    Close

      ESPN MLB insider
      Author of “The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports”

NEW YORK — The biggest story this year in Major League Baseball wasn’t a player, a manager, a general manager, an incredible play or a historic game. It was a five-ounce-heavy, nine-inch-round orb that birthed conspiracy theories, broke records, spurred incessant conversation and happened to be part of all 732,472 pitches thrown in the 2019 regular season.

The ball — the rocket ball, the juiced ball, the super ball, whatever you want to call it — changed the game’s calculus this season. Home runs left the park at never-before-seen rates, to the point that teams across the game tweaked their internal algorithms to account for it in future projections and specifically game-planned around it for this season. Nobody was quite sure why this year’s ball was so different from balls of previous years. Nobody could say for certain how it happened. Nobody definitely knew whom to blame. Everyone simply agreed: The ball was behaving differently than it had in years past.

Which makes this October that much more curious — and might have had a demonstrable effect on the Houston Astros‘ 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday. The postseason ball is dead. It’s not just the colder weather or superior pitching, either. Baseball Prospectus’ Rob Arthur studied the drag coeffiecient, which helps determine how far balls fly, and said it is significantly greater, with a “one-in-a-million chance” the balls are the same as used in the regular season.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said his team’s analytics department believes the balls are traveling 4½ feet less than they did during the regular season. Officials from two other teams, who requested anonymity to not run afoul of the commissioner’s office, concurred that whatever batch of balls has been used during October is not performing the way the ones in the regular-season did.

And that leaves us here, in the fifth inning of Game 3, Didi Gregorius at the plate, two on, two out and the Astros clinging to a 2-0 lead. Gerrit Cole, the Astros’ starter, unspooled a middle-in 99 mph fastball to Gregorius. He turned on it and drove it 101.4 mph toward Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick backpedaled, tracking the ball at its 41-degree launch angle, going back, back some more, back some more yet. And then, as if some force field commanded the ball to stop, it fell into Reddick’s glove with his back against the fence.

This brought about varied reactions. A quick oral history of those 6.3 seconds Gregorius’ ball hung in the air:

Cole: “The emotions kind of followed the fly ball, right? So it was kind of like low … “

Reddick: “Panic. Immediate panic. Anything that goes up in the air in here as we all know has a good chance of getting out of here.”

AJ Hinch, Astros manager: “I think every fly ball in 2019 is a homer. In season, regular season, postseason. I don’t care. It’s kind of been conditioned that way.”

Cole: ” … to freaking out … “

James Paxton, Yankees starter: “I thought it was gonna be really close. I knew it was gonna be one of those ones that was either a couple rows deep or right at the wall kind of thing. I thought it had a chance.”

Gregorius: “I had the barrel, but I missed it. I was checking to see if maybe something’s going to happen, but I know I didn’t have all of it.”

Hinch: “I immediately watched the hitter. The hitter tells you the most. And he didn’t respond right away with the sort of pure excitement. He kind of watched it for a minute and then I looked up and saw Reddick getting back, settling underneath it. I watched Didi again, then I felt a little bit better.”

Cole: ” … to not so worried anymore.”

Chad Green, Yankees reliever: “There’s obviously been some balls that have been hit well that haven’t left the ballpark, so everybody starts to question it.”

And that right there, what Green said, is really at the heart of the story about the balls. It comes down to consistency and credibility. The former breeds the latter. The same standard applies to umpires. You might not like the strike zone, but if it is called dependably, it is difficult to quibble. At least you know what you’re dealing with.

The ball right now is a wild card. In a statement, MLB said: “Balls that are used in the postseason are pulled from the same batches as balls used in the regular season. Regular season and postseason balls are manufactured with the same materials and under the same processes.” Let’s take that statement at face value, simply for the sake of argument.

If true, it is a stunning indictment on the process used to manufacture the balls. MLB last year acknowledged that the balls were behaving differently. It started in the second half of the 2015 season, amped up in 2016, drank a keg of Red Bull in 2017, detoxed in 2018 and returned in 2019 as if it had spent the entire winter on a Stanozolol drip. The game changes. That’s part of its beauty. But 60 feet, 6 inches between the mound and plate doesn’t. Ninety feet between the bases doesn’t. Some elements remain consistent to allow the game to rebalance itself amid the deluge of new knowledge gained annually. The ball is expected to be one of them.





Source link

Recent Articles

Dead ball? Juiced ball? The debate unfortunately rages on

News WWNR -
0
12:38 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"NEW YORK --...
Read more

Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft won’t testify before Congress: report

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock...
Read more

What does Nationals’ NLCS sweep mean for the World Series?

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- All season, we talked about the three super-mega-amazing teams that dominated the regular season. The Astros won 107 games. The Dodgers...
Read more

Ingraham: ‘Swampiness of the Biden’s’ reminds Americans why they voted for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham had a rough time keeping her laughter in check while responding to Hunter Biden's interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America,"...
Read more

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft won’t testify before Congress: report

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock...
Read more
News

What does Nationals’ NLCS sweep mean for the World Series?

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- All season, we talked about the three super-mega-amazing teams that dominated the regular season. The Astros won 107 games. The Dodgers...
Read more
News

Ingraham: ‘Swampiness of the Biden’s’ reminds Americans why they voted for Trump

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham had a rough time keeping her laughter in check while responding to Hunter Biden's interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America,"...
Read more
News

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which...
Read more
News

At U.S. Democratic debate, Warren’s rise sparks fears about her agenda

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The barrage of questions fired at Elizabeth Warren at Tuesday’s debate in Ohio underscored her new front-runner status in the...
Read more
News

Steep price for Jalen Ramsey doesn’t fix Rams’ issues on offense – Los Angeles Rams Blog

WWNR -
0
12:49 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap