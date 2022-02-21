Death of Former DHHR Cabinet Secretary Paul Nusbaum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Paul Nusbaum, former Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He served as Cabinet Secretary from 2001-2005, under former Governor Bob Wise. His funeral service was held Friday .

Following his departure from DHHR, Nusbaum continued to serve the state through appointments to numerous boards and commissions, and was serving as a board member for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at the time of his death.

Prior to joining the Wise administration, Nusbaum worked as a healthcare consultant for hospitals and nursing homes, and also developed long-term care facilities throughout West Virginia.

“Paul’s life was committed to improving the health of all West Virginians, particularly the most vulnerable,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Initiatives and programs he championed at DHHR allowed for many successes in the years that followed. I am honored to call him my friend and join his family and all those who loved him in mourning his loss.”

