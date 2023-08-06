DECHAMBEAU SHOOTS HISTORIC 58, TORQUE CLAIMS 4TH TEAM WIN

The day before, DeChambeau shot 61, tying the previous LIV-record low. Following a low round with another is always difficult, but DeChambeau simply built on the momentum, posting birdies on six of his first seven holes.



With Pereira supplying pressure after his own hot start – 5 under through his first eight holes, including an eagle hole-out from 159 yards on his opening hole ­– DeChambeau kept his foot on the gas.



“I was making birdie and he was making birdies, and then I think it was on 13 … and [I] look at the leaderboard and he was already 19-under or something and I was 14,” Pereira said. “It was like, OK, I guess today is not my day.”



DeChambeau bounced back with birdies on three of his next four holes to increase his lead, then finished with a flourish ­with four consecutive birdies, even as the rain that prompted an earlier shotgun start time began to make an impact.



“To even back up a 61 is really difficult,” said DeChambeau, who became the third player to break 60 during a professional tournament at The Old White course. “I had something special going on today, and I just felt super comfortable over tee shots and was able to play the course the way it was designed.”