64.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:30am

Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin rescued by New Jersey animal control officers

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


This is like that episode of “The Office” where Dwight gets his head stuck in a pumpkin, only much, much sadder.

Animal control officers in Montclair, N.J. were alerted to a wildlife emergency on Tuesday, after concerned residents reported seeing a deer running through town with its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin decoration.

The responding animal control officers were able to capture the deer in a net before attempting to free it from the pumpkin, video shows

The responding animal control officers were able to capture the deer in a net before attempting to free it from the pumpkin, video shows
(Montclair Township Animal Control)

The responding officers of Montclair Township Animal Control were later able to capture the deer in a net, and subsequently film their attempt to free the helpless jack-doe’-lantern from its plastic pumpkin prison.

COLORADO WILDLIFE OFFICERS FREE BUCK WITH ANTLERS STUCK IN HAMMOCK

In the footage, the deer is seen in the officers’ net, sitting motionless by a fence. But once the officers pull the pumpkin off its head, the deer begins kicking and flailing, and eventually breaks through the net on its own.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Well, there you go,” an officer identified only as Michele says as the deer darts away into the woods.

“Teamwork make the dream work,” she adds, before both she and Shaune agree that they would be keeping the plastic pumpkin as a “souvenir.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oddly enough, this type of thing is not an entirely uncommon occurrence. In fact, WKYC, a news outlet in Ohio, reported on two different incidences of deer with pumpkins stuck on their heads in 2017, including one that was believed to be stuck for at least nine days.



Source link

Recent Articles

Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin rescued by New Jersey animal control officers

News WWNR -
0
This is like that episode of “The Office” where Dwight gets his head stuck in a pumpkin, only much, much sadder.Animal control officers...
Read more

Sen. Tim Kaine: Joe Biden has my vote. He will restore character, compassion and competence to our nation

News WWNR -
0
I stepped outside my home in Richmond last Saturday to get the morning paper and read the front-page headline—“U.S. Sets One Day Record...
Read more

Biden’s brother refuses to answer questions about China deals

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Joe Biden's brother Jim...
Read more

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, No. 1 in 2022 recruiting class, decommits from Texas Longhorns

News WWNR -
0
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday he had decommitted from Texas.Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound...
Read more

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: Americans are in two politically warring camps — each side hates the other

News WWNR -
0
During the darkest days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine, the British-born American political philosopher, wrote of his adopted country: “These are the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sen. Tim Kaine: Joe Biden has my vote. He will restore character, compassion and competence to our nation

WWNR -
0
I stepped outside my home in Richmond last Saturday to get the morning paper and read the front-page headline—“U.S. Sets One Day Record...
Read more
News

Biden’s brother refuses to answer questions about China deals

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Joe Biden's brother Jim...
Read more
News

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, No. 1 in 2022 recruiting class, decommits from Texas Longhorns

WWNR -
0
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, announced Wednesday he had decommitted from Texas.Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound...
Read more
News

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: Americans are in two politically warring camps — each side hates the other

WWNR -
0
During the darkest days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine, the British-born American political philosopher, wrote of his adopted country: “These are the...
Read more
News

Philadelphia police bomb squad, ATF on scene after explosives found in van: reports

WWNR -
0
Multiple explosive devices were found inside a van near Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday night, prompting a response by the city police bomb...
Read more
News

Trump Jr. warns election is ‘about freedom versus tyranny, capitalism versus socialism and Communism’

WWNR -
0
The Democrats' "endgame" is to transform America into a far-left, Marxist state where dissent is not permitted, Donald Trump Jr. told "Hannity" Wednesday night.Apparently...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap