58 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:37pm

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, incumbent governor, win state’s Democratic primary

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Gov. John Carney on Tuesday easily won their Democratic primary battle in the First State.

Carney coasted to victory over David Lamar Williams Jr. and Coons defeated progressive activist and political newcomer Jessica Scarane to advance to November’s general election.

Carney has said he wants to continue working on racial justice issues. He also said he wants to strengthen public schools, improve Delaware’s infrastructure and clean up the state’s waterways. Carney was elected governor in 2016 after serving three terms in the U.S. House. He served two terms as lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009 but lost the 2008 Democratic gubernatorial primary to Jack Markell.

Coons has served in the Senate since winning a special election in 2010 to fill the seat vacated by Joe Biden upon his election as vice president in 2008. Coons was reelected in 2014 to a full six-year term. He has developed a reputation for trying to work in a bipartisan manner despite usually voting in line with fellow Democrats. Scarane criticized Coons as being too eager to compromise with Republicans.

Six candidates are competing in the Republican gubernatorial primary amid GOP discontent over how Carney has handled the state’s coronavirus response. Attorney and political newcomer Julianne Murray, who has sued Carney in federal court over his coronavirus restrictions, is the GOP’s endorsed candidate.

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS DRUG TESTS BEFORE THE GENERAL ELECTION DEBATES

Attorney James DeMartino and conservative activist Lauren Witzke are vying for the GOP Senate nomination. Witzke has denied accusations by some opponents that she supports QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory popular with some supporters of Republican President Donald Trump.

In the Republican primary for U.S. House, actor and retired Amtrak conductor Lee Murphy, who narrowly lost the House primary two years ago, against newcomer Matthew Morris. The winner faces incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester in November.

At the state level, voters had a unique opportunity to upset the political status quo and change the trajectory of the Democratic Party in the solid-blue state. Democratic incumbents faced challengers in seven General Assembly races this year, more than double in the 2018 primary.

Many of this year’s challengers were inspired by the growing progressive movement within the Democratic Party nationally and took on incumbents who have served for decades in the legislature.

Officials had estimated that half of the votes cast on Tuesday would be by mail because of the coronavirus. In June, state lawmakers approved a bill authorizing universal voting by mail-in primary, general and special elections.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday, almost 57,000 Democrats, or about 16.3% of registered Democrats in Delaware, had returned vote-by-mail or absentee ballots, compared to roughly 11,500 Republicans, representing only about 5.7% of registered GOP voters.

For comparison, total turnout in the 2018 primary was 25.4% for Democrats and 19.7% for Republicans. In the 2016 primary, it was 20% and 16%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state Republican Party has filed a Chancery Court lawsuit asking a judge to declare the new vote-by-mail law unconstitutional and to issue an injunction preventing universal voting by mail in the November general election. The state’s response is due Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, incumbent governor, win state’s Democratic primary

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Gov. John Carney on Tuesday easily won their Democratic primary battle in the First State.Carney coasted to victory...
Read more

O’Brien urges PA leadership to consider peace talks with Israel after WH brokers historic agreements

News WWNR -
0
National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien urged Palestinian leadership to consider a peace agreement with Israel after militants in the Gaza Strip fired off rockets Tuesday to...
Read more

Ex-Facebook employee makes explosive claims that tech giant ignored worldwide political manipulation: report

News WWNR -
0
A whistleblower claims Facebook ignored evidence that fake accounts were used to undermine elections and political affairs around the globe, with overwhelmed junior-level employees left to arbitrarily police malevolent activity, according...
Read more

Biden’s presidential debate performance will be ‘first real look’ into who he is at 77: Ari Fleischer

News WWNR -
0
The first presidential debate, “will be people’s first real look at who Joe Biden at the age of 77 is,” former White House press secretary...
Read more

Tiger Woods ranks Winged Foot among hardest courses ahead of U.S. Open

News WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods has seen his share of tough golf courses over the years. He didn't hesitate when asked where Winged Foot Golf Club,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

O’Brien urges PA leadership to consider peace talks with Israel after WH brokers historic agreements

WWNR -
0
National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien urged Palestinian leadership to consider a peace agreement with Israel after militants in the Gaza Strip fired off rockets Tuesday to...
Read more
News

Ex-Facebook employee makes explosive claims that tech giant ignored worldwide political manipulation: report

WWNR -
0
A whistleblower claims Facebook ignored evidence that fake accounts were used to undermine elections and political affairs around the globe, with overwhelmed junior-level employees left to arbitrarily police malevolent activity, according...
Read more
News

Biden’s presidential debate performance will be ‘first real look’ into who he is at 77: Ari Fleischer

WWNR -
0
The first presidential debate, “will be people’s first real look at who Joe Biden at the age of 77 is,” former White House press secretary...
Read more
News

Tiger Woods ranks Winged Foot among hardest courses ahead of U.S. Open

WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods has seen his share of tough golf courses over the years. He didn't hesitate when asked where Winged Foot Golf Club,...
Read more
News

Conservatives call on Obamas to use Netflix influence to nix ‘Cuties’

WWNR -
0
The politicized conflict over Netflix’s “Cuties” has now drawn the Obamas into the mix, with some calling on them to use their influence over...
Read more
Money

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Presents at H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

WWNR -
0
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Call September 15, 2020 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Steven D. Rubin -...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap