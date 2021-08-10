Delta Variant Number rise in West Virginia

|GOV. JUSTICE: “IF YOU’RE NOT VACCINATED TODAY, NOTHING THAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR LIFE IS AS IMPORTANT”
Charleston, WV – WWNR) , Gov. Justice again underscored Monday the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, with case numbers continuing their sharp increase in West Virginia and even more so across the nation.
“If you’re not vaccinated today, nothing that’s going on in your life is as important,” Gov. Justice said. “Right this second, you need to run to the fire and get vaccinated, and your kids need to run to the fire with you.
“You need to put this as a number one priority in your life.”
Exactly one month ago today, West Virginia’s case total dropped to 882; it’s lowest point in over a year. However, in the time since – due in-part to the emergence of the Delta variant – cases have ballooned to 4,010; more than four times higher in just four weeks.
The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia is now 217, up from 210 as of the Governor’s previous briefing on Friday last week. Of those currently hospitalized, 32.3% are in the ICU.
|“We’re putting our healthcare workers and our hospitals in an exceptionally difficult position if we don’t pick up the pace of vaccination,” said Jim Hoyer, Director of the Joint Interagency Task Force.
“Today, 60% of our total population and 69% of our eligible population has had at least one dose,” Hoyer continued. “But while those numbers are positive, they are just not fast enough to keep up with the Delta variant and what may be coming behind that.”
Gov. Justice also spotlighted a recent cover story in USA Today, with the headline, “We are failing one another.”
“It says, ‘This is America’s fourth COVID surge. It didn’t have to happen. Let’s end it now,’” Gov. Justice said.
|The story features a map that uses CDC data to illustrate transmission rates for each county across America.
The map is covered in large swaths of red; indicating high community transmission rates across much of the country.
“Look below us; Kentucky is all red, Virginia is about 60% red, Tennessee– all red, North Carolina– all red, South Carolina– all red, Georgia– all red, Florida– all red, Alabama– all red, Mississippi– all red,” Gov. Justice said.
“Then it shows West Virginia, which is only partially red,” Gov. Justice continued. “Other than that, we continue to do a pretty decent job. You’re hanging in there, West Virginia. But you need to get vaccinated before it’s too late.”
|COVID-19 RESOURCES
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
Vaccine Information | Vaccinate.wv.gov
Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
WV COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-887-4304
Free COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 News
Executive Orders & Other Actions
COVID-19 Transparency | WV State Auditor’s Office
|OUTBREAK REPORT
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are located in Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Mason, Marion, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam, and Raleigh counties.
Additionally, there are 14 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
Meanwhile, there are 30 active inmate cases and four active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system. To view the latest DCR case update, click here.