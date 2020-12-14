33.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 14, 2020 8:33am

Dem tops watchdog’s list of 2020 political ethics violators

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Democratic Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has topped a watchdog group’s list of the year’s top political ethics violators.

Cooney ranked No. 1 on the nonpartisan ethics watchdog group Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust’s (FACT) list of political ethics violators that FACT compiled after it filed two ethics complaints against the failed gubernatorial candidate.

“Each year, we go back through what has happened and where we saw some of the biggest violations,” FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold told Fox News. “This year, we saw there were two different kinds of groups of ethics violations: One was not following campaign laws to try and get into office, and the second was people in office using their positions for their own benefit or abusing taxpayer funds.”

The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) in October found Cooney guilty of violating ethics rules when he coordinated an online advertising campaign with the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) and failed to report contributions he received from the association, which surpassed Montana’s contribution limits.

(Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney (Governor.MT.gov))

“It was a victory for transparency and accountability because they were able to act swiftly, and they did rule on two violations there,” Arnold said. “They moved at a pace that we need our government to act.”

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE DEMS HIT WITH ETHICS COMPLAINT OVER ‘SUSPICIOUS’ CONDUCT

Cooney and the DGA coordinated to release a campaign video two days before the DGA released a supporting website for the video; the subject matter of the video and website were identical, and they used the same slogan, but the DGA bought the domain name for the website before Cooney released the ad video, according to FACT.

The COPP also found Cooney guilty of violating ethics rules when he used his state office for political purposes after participating in a “campaign strategy” conference call with the DGA. 

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE ORDER TLAIB TO REPAY $10,800 AFTER 2018 CAMPAIGN FINANCE VIOLATION

Once FACT reports its list of top ethics violators each year, Arnold said she usually does not see repeats in violations, which is why the foundation’s annual list appears to have a different theme each year. This year’s list, in particular, is primarily made up of politicians who allegedly coordinated with super PACs for advertisement purposes.

FACT has filed one or more ethics complaints against the politicians on its list, none of which have been dismissed as of Tuesday. All of the politicians who made the list are Democrats, but Arnold said that “in the past” FACT has included politicians representing both parties on its annual ethics violations list.

Arnold said her general rule of thumb in regard to ethics violations is: If it feels wrong, it probably is wrong.

“In our list, there are several candidates who posted direct information targeted to super PACs so they would spend money supporting their campaigns,” Arnold said. “I think that is absolutely intentional and there is no way around it. They are posting information they absolutely know will be used in that way.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

Dem tops watchdog’s list of 2020 political ethics violators

News WWNR -
0
Democratic Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has topped a watchdog group's list of the year's top political ethics violators.Cooney ranked No. 1 on the nonpartisan...
Read more

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips lead candidate to be next ACC commissioner, sources say

News WWNR -
0
Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next ACC commissioner, sources told ESPN on Sunday night.Phillips,...
Read more

Liz Peek: Biden disses Black Lives Matter and he’ll fail Black voters. Here’s how

News WWNR -
0
That didn’t take long.  Now that Black Lives Matter activists have served out their useful purpose for Democrats – energizing Black and White liberals voters to...
Read more

Gates says coronavirus could still be risk through early 2022

News WWNR -
0
Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, struck a sobering tone during an interview on Sunday and while he expressed optimism about coronavirus vaccines,...
Read more

Biden offered Atlanta mayor position in his Cabinet, she declined: report

News WWNR -
0
President-elect reportedly asked Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to serve in his Cabinet, but the Democrat turned down the offer.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips lead candidate to be next ACC commissioner, sources say

WWNR -
0
Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next ACC commissioner, sources told ESPN on Sunday night.Phillips,...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Biden disses Black Lives Matter and he’ll fail Black voters. Here’s how

WWNR -
0
That didn’t take long.  Now that Black Lives Matter activists have served out their useful purpose for Democrats – energizing Black and White liberals voters to...
Read more
News

Gates says coronavirus could still be risk through early 2022

WWNR -
0
Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, struck a sobering tone during an interview on Sunday and while he expressed optimism about coronavirus vaccines,...
Read more
News

Biden offered Atlanta mayor position in his Cabinet, she declined: report

WWNR -
0
President-elect reportedly asked Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to serve in his Cabinet, but the Democrat turned down the offer.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing...
Read more
News

Navy IDs sailor who fell overboard from ship, calls off search

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier...
Read more
News

Florida-LSU shoe play draws reaction from infamous Iraqi journalist

WWNR -
0
A controversial play at the end of the Florida-LSU game Saturday night prompted a reaction from an infamous journalist.In the midst of the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap