68.5 F
Beckley
Monday, October 28, 2019 8:36pm

Democrats set Thursday vote on U.S. House path in Trump impeachment probe

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in Congress, answering Republican complaints that their impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump is being conducted in secret, plan a vote on Thursday on a format for going public with their inquiry, marking a significant new stage in the probe.

Trump and his fellow Republicans have for weeks branded as illegitimate the work of committees probing Trump’s overtures to Ukraine, arguing the full Democratic-led House of Representatives had failed to authorize their investigations in a public vote.

Meeting behind closed doors, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees have been looking into the possibility that Trump violated federal law by seeking foreign help for his November 2020 re-election efforts.

Meanwhile, House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern said on Monday: “I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement that the legislation would establish “a format for open hearings.”The U.S. Constitution gives the House broad authority to set ground rules for an impeachment inquiry and Democrats say they are following House rules on investigations.

Several administration officials, including a former deputy national security adviser on Monday, have failed to testify to House committees engaged in the probe.

In a letter to her fellow House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote this week – on Thursday, according to a senior Democratic aide – on a resolution that spells out how future public hearings will be held.

Pelosi promised to provide legal protections for Trump.

A source familiar with the probe said the public hearings will be held by the Intelligence Committee and that the transcripts from closed depositions with witnesses will be made public. A senior House Democratic aide said the hearings could begin within the next month.

The measure will set the stage for House investigating committees to forward evidence they have collected to the House Judiciary Committee, which then would decide whether to advance articles of impeachment against Trump.

Even if the House impeaches Trump, he would face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which for the moment seems unlikely to convict the president and force his ouster.

Impeachment requires a simple majority in the 435-member House but conviction demands the support of a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WITNESS STAYS AWAY

Earlier on Monday, Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to ousted national security adviser John Bolton, failed to appear before the three House panels conducting the Ukraine phase of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, lawmakers said.

Other panels are probing separate issues, including Trump’s finances and abuses of White House security clearances.

Kupperman put off testifying while asking a court to rule on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration’s order not to testify, his lawyers said last week.

Democrats in turn said they would not let further legal maneuverings delay their work.

At least nine others have testified despite being instructed by the White House not to do so, Schiff said.

Kupperman was expected to provide testimony about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine brought to Congress’ attention by a report from a whistleblower about a July 25 telephone call between the U.S. president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump’s request to Zelenskiy that he investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, is the focus of the inquiry being conducted by the three panels.

Trump made his request after withholding $391 million in security aid approved by the U.S. Congress to help fight Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Trump again dismissed the inquiry in comments to reporters.

“I had a great conversation with the Ukrainian president. I had another with him also, I think before that, which was the same thing, it was nothing. They tried to take that conversation and make it into a big scandal,” Trump said on Monday.

Schiff noted that a federal judge has validated the legality of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in a decision about releasing information regarding a separate investigation, into Russian election interference in 2016, to Congress and that all witnesses need to come forward when called.

Slideshow (7 Images)

The Trump administration appealed that ruling on Monday.

(Graphic: The impeachment inquiry, here)

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Jonathan Landay, Alexandra Alper, Andy Sullivan, Lawrence Hurley, Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Richard Cowan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Democrats set Thursday vote on U.S. House path in Trump impeachment probe

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress, answering Republican complaints that their impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump is being conducted in secret,...
Read more

Trump blasts Chicago police chief as ‘disgrace,’ in fiery takedown at law enforcement conference

News WWNR -
0
President Trump tore into Chicago’s top cop on Monday at a law enforcement conference in the city, blasting Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for...
Read more

‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger raves about son-in-law Chris Pratt: ‘He’s great with my daughter’

News WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving credit where it's due.The former California governor opened up about Chris Pratt on Sunday while promoting his latest film...
Read more

Democrat asks FEC to investigate Trump campaign declining to pay police bills

News WWNR -
0
A House Democrat on Monday asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether President Trump's reelection campaign is violating campaign finance rules by...
Read more

Biden defends son, downplays lack of Obama endorsement in tough ’60 Minutes’ interview

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden insisted he’s still the front-runner in the Democratic presidential nomination race, downplayed the lack of an endorsement by former President Barack...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump blasts Chicago police chief as ‘disgrace,’ in fiery takedown at law enforcement conference

WWNR -
0
President Trump tore into Chicago’s top cop on Monday at a law enforcement conference in the city, blasting Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for...
Read more
News

‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger raves about son-in-law Chris Pratt: ‘He’s great with my daughter’

WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving credit where it's due.The former California governor opened up about Chris Pratt on Sunday while promoting his latest film...
Read more
News

Democrat asks FEC to investigate Trump campaign declining to pay police bills

WWNR -
0
A House Democrat on Monday asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether President Trump's reelection campaign is violating campaign finance rules by...
Read more
News

Biden defends son, downplays lack of Obama endorsement in tough ’60 Minutes’ interview

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden insisted he’s still the front-runner in the Democratic presidential nomination race, downplayed the lack of an endorsement by former President Barack...
Read more
News

Trump defends keeping ‘leaker’ Schiff, Pelosi out of the loop on al-Baghdadi raid

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Monday defended his decision not to give Democratic congressional leaders advance notice of the raid that resulted in the death...
Read more
News

This Patriots defense is the best in NFL history. Can it really keep it up?

WWNR -
0
The 2019 New England Patriots defense just completed one of the most shocking half-seasons of football most of us have seen in our...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap