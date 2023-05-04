Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza, marking milestone in renovation project

“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” said Miller.“We have been very strategic in this process and have provided the ability for truck parking and fueling operations to remain intact during this demolition and construction process, allowing for a much-needed area for those traveling the WV Turnpike to fuel and park.”The hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers.The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.