Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza, marking milestone in renovation project

|CHARLESTON, WV – Demolition of the Bluestone Travel Plaza is underway, marking another step in a major renovation project.Following demolition, the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas will be built from the ground up into state-of-the-art facilities.“On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am very excited to announce that demolition is underway,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.“Paramount Builders, the successful bidder for demolition and construction for this important project has done a phenomenal job getting us to the point of demolition. We are excited to bring world-class facilities to Southern West Virginia.”
|Gov. Justice announced the project in November 2022. Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $122,820.381.53.Demolition on the Beckley Travel Plaza is expected to begin next week.The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
|“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” said Miller.“We have been very strategic in this process and have provided the ability for truck parking and fueling operations to remain intact during this demolition and construction process, allowing for a much-needed area for those traveling the WV Turnpike to fuel and park.”The hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers.The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.