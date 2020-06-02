57.9 F
Dems trash NY Times over front-page headline deemed too favorable to Trump

The New York Times faced an overwhelming backlash from Democratic lawmakers and liberal members of the media over its front-page headline that may have been too favorable towards President Trump.

During a Rose Garden address on Monday, Trump threatened to use military force to quell the riots that have broken out following the death of George Floyd if governors and mayors don’t take enough action.

The Times print editor Tom Jolly previewed the front of Tuesday’s paper attempting to summarize the day’s events.

“As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now,'” the top headline read with various images from the protests.

CNN’S DON LEMON SAYS ‘WE ARE TEETERING ON A DICTATORSHIP’ FOLLOWING TRUMP’S GEORGE FLOYD ADDRESS

However, the front-page cover sparked a major uproar from the left, including top Democrats on Capitol Hill.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted.

“The New York Times headline writers are going to Both Sides the country to death,” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz quipped.

PBS REPORTER FACES BACKLASH FOR TELLING TRUMP THERE’S ‘NO EVIDENCE’ THAT ANARCHISTS APPEARED AT PROTESTS

“The President is acting like a budding dictator. Headline fail, @nytimes,” former 2020 candidate Julián Castro scolded the paper.

“This is a terrible headline. The Times is erasing the reason for the protest. This is exactly what Trump wants. To erase the treatment of Black Americans as the rationale for opposition. Shame on The New York Times,” Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden wrote.

“If the New York Times thinks this accurately describes what happened today, I have no idea what country they’ve been living in – they should just let Trump write their headlines,” former Obama adviser-turned-MSNBC contributor Ben Rhodes said.

Even several members of the media piled on the revered newspaper.

“Possibly one of the worst headlines ever written, and I used to write headlines for a living. NYT editor Dean Bacquet is a disgrace to journalism and ought to be fired,” former Baltimore Sun correspondent Michael Dresser said. “Bacquet is a disgrace. He consistently panders to Trump. He didn’t write the headline but set the tone where that government organ headline could be written.”

RUSH LIMBAUGH, ‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ FIND COMMON GROUND DURING RARE RADIO BROADCAST ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD

“You done f—ed up this headline,” The Nation sports editor Dave Zirin tweeted.

“Hey, @nytimes this looks like authoritarian state media. Try again for the second edition!” Philadelphia Inquirer Will Bunch exclaimed.

Last year, the Times caved to similar outrage over a headline attempting to capture President Trump’s remarks following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The newspaper summarized Trump’s comments, in which he denounced hate and white supremacy, with the headline “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism” on the front page of its first edition.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The headline was later changed to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”



