Department of Tourism announce nine larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings at scenic locations across West Virginia

As a pilot project, one swing was placed in a scenic location or overlook in each of the state’s nine travel regions. The swing sites were strategically positioned after analyzing over 100,000 social media posts from across the state to find some of West Virginia’s most beloved vistas.



The first nine swings can be found in the following spots:Eastern Panhandle: Cacapon Resort State ParkDrive or hike to the Cacapon Mountain Overlook. This swing, located just steps from the parking area and beside the observation deck, has mountains as far as the eye can see as its backdrop.Hatfield-McCoy Mountains: Buffalo Mountain Trail – Death Rock Take the Buffalo Mountain Trail System to get to the Death Rock Overlook. The swing is positioned high above the mountain town of Williamson, with one of the best views the region has to offer.Metro Valley: CharlestonOnce on the lawn of the University of Charleston, turn left to walk toward the boathouse. The swing is located adjacent to the fire pit with a direct view of the State Capitol. Mid-Ohio Valley: Fort Boreman Scenic OverlookOverlooking the scenic valley formed by the confluence of the Little Kanawha and Ohio rivers at Parkersburg, this swing offers a bird’s-eye view of the Mid-Ohio Valley.Mountain Lakes: Stonewall Resort State ParkOnce on the resort property, continue on State Park Road. Pass the lodge on your right and continue on to Lightburn’s Restaurant at The Palmer Course. Make your way behind the clubhouse to find the swing with a sweeping backdrop of the lake and mountains.Mountaineer Country: Coopers Rock State ForestFrom the parking lot closest to the main overlook and the gift shop, walk on the cobblestone path farthest to the left. Pass the pavilion and the swing will be to your left, with a lush forest backdrop.New River-Greenbrier Valley: Babcock State ParkPerfectly positioned in front of the Glade Creek Grist Mill, this swing can be found near the park office, just steps from one of the state’s most photographed spots.Northern Panhandle: Wheeling Heritage PortOverlooking the iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge and the Ohio River, the swing at Wheeling Heritage Port is located on a grassy patch just off the walkway to the river.Potomac Highlands: Blackwater Falls State ParkLocated just off the trail to the main overlook, snap a picture on the swing with a backdrop of the spectacular falls in the distance.For more information about West Virginia and to plan your trip, visit www.WVtourism.com.