Deroy Murdock: Trump economy benefits low-income workers – Opposite of what Democrats falsely claim

It’s an article of liberal faith: Thanks to President Trump’s $1.5 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the prosecco is popping on Wall Street, while the unsold Pepsi gathers dust on Main Street, where Americans are too poor to buy soft drinks.

“Workers are delivering more, and they’re getting a lot less,” former vice president Joe Biden told the Brookings Institution last summer. “There’s no correlation now between productivity and wages.”

Americans “are sick and tired of the income and wealth inequality that sees the rich getting much richer,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told CapitalAndMain.com last month.

VARNEY ON IOWA DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: INCOME INEQUALITY WILL BE THEIR ANSWER TO THE TRUMP BOOM

“Wages have largely stagnated,” the campaign website of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., complains, while “fundamental changes in our economy have left millions of working families hanging on by their fingernails.”

These grim, lachrymose myths cannot mask this incredibly upbeat fact: The sparkling wine is flowing on Wall and Main streets, and it’s running more rapidly on Main, where take-home pay is expanding the most among those with the least.

Never mind the liberal lies. Hard data reveal this reality. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s monthly Wage Growth Tracker shows that Americans are making more money, particularly those who have been forgotten for decades.

