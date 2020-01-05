32 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 5, 2020 12:39am

Derrick Henry rolls up 182 yards rushing to carry Titans by Patriots

By WWNR
NewsSports


11:44 PM ET

  • Turron DavenportESPN

    Close

    • Covered Eagles for USA Today
    • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
    • Played college football at Cheyney University

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A winter storm named Henry rolled through New England on Saturday. That’s also what rolled through the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans rode Derrick Henry to a 20-13 win against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, as the back ran for 182 yards — the most against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in a playoff game.

Henry is the first player to gain over 100 yards against the Patriots in the playoffs since Seattle Seahawks back Marshawn Lynch gained 102 yards in 2015, and he joined Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only former Heisman winners in NFL history to record multiple 150-yard rushing games in the playoffs.

Tennessee’s game plan was to get the game into the fourth quarter with a lead and use a steady dose of Henry to close it out. Playing on his 26th birthday, Henry set the tone early by picking up over 100 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back carried the ball five times for 50 on the final drive in the second quarter.

Henry also caught a screen pass for 22 yards that set up his one-yard touchdown plunge to give the Titans the lead for good.

“We were just locked in, we wanted it,” Henry said on CBS after the game. “And I thing that was our mindset, just coming in here and doing what we do in all three phases, no matter what happens in the game.”

The Titans handed the Patriots their earliest playoff exit since 2009 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in in the wild-card round. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel secured his first playoff win at the expense of his former team and coach, Bill Belichick.

Now the Titans have a date with the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore in the divisional round next Saturday.

“It’s a great win against a great team in a hostile environment,” Henry said. “It’s a credit to my team. I am just happy we are able to advance.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Iranian cyberattacks against US feared after killing of top general

News WWNR -
0
BOSTON — Iran’s retaliation for the United States' targeted killing of its top general is likely to include cyberattacks, security experts warned Friday....
Read more

Derrick Henry rolls up 182 yards rushing to carry Titans by Patriots

News WWNR -
0
11:44 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityFOXBOROUGH,...
Read more

Pence’s office hits back at media amid criticism of Soleimani-9/11 claim: ‘Making excuses for terrorists’

News WWNR -
0
Vice President Mike Pence's office criticized media outlets after he faced criticism for claiming that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani allowed 9/11 terrorists to pass through...
Read more

As red flags unfurl, will Iran retaliate after Soleimani killing?

News WWNR -
0
As the region braced for Iran to fulfill its vows of payback, mourners -- mostly men in black military fatigues -- raised red flags...
Read more

Dan Gainor: Media criticize killing of Iranian terrorist Soleimani and glorify him

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. drone strike this week that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani – a terrorist murderer responsible for thousands of deaths – resulted...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Iranian cyberattacks against US feared after killing of top general

WWNR -
0
BOSTON — Iran’s retaliation for the United States' targeted killing of its top general is likely to include cyberattacks, security experts warned Friday....
Read more
News

Pence’s office hits back at media amid criticism of Soleimani-9/11 claim: ‘Making excuses for terrorists’

WWNR -
0
Vice President Mike Pence's office criticized media outlets after he faced criticism for claiming that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani allowed 9/11 terrorists to pass through...
Read more
News

As red flags unfurl, will Iran retaliate after Soleimani killing?

WWNR -
0
As the region braced for Iran to fulfill its vows of payback, mourners -- mostly men in black military fatigues -- raised red flags...
Read more
News

Dan Gainor: Media criticize killing of Iranian terrorist Soleimani and glorify him

WWNR -
0
The U.S. drone strike this week that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani – a terrorist murderer responsible for thousands of deaths – resulted...
Read more
News

Daniel Turner: US can withstand Iranian attack on global oil supplies, thanks to Trump energy policies

WWNR -
0
The threat Friday by a top Iranian military leader to attack “vital American targets” in or near the Strait of Hormuz – the...
Read more
News

Chris Hayes: ‘Absolutely no reason’ for people to trust Trump’s ‘imminent threat’ claim about Soleimani

WWNR -
0
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ridiculed President Trump's claim that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an "imminent threat," arguing that the administration couldn't be trusted...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap