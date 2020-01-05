Derrick Henry rolls up 182 yards rushing to carry Titans by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A winter storm named Henry rolled through New England on Saturday. That’s also what rolled through the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans rode Derrick Henry to a 20-13 win against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, as the back ran for 182 yards — the most against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in a playoff game.

Henry is the first player to gain over 100 yards against the Patriots in the playoffs since Seattle Seahawks back Marshawn Lynch gained 102 yards in 2015, and he joined Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only former Heisman winners in NFL history to record multiple 150-yard rushing games in the playoffs.

Tennessee’s game plan was to get the game into the fourth quarter with a lead and use a steady dose of Henry to close it out. Playing on his 26th birthday, Henry set the tone early by picking up over 100 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back carried the ball five times for 50 on the final drive in the second quarter.

Henry also caught a screen pass for 22 yards that set up his one-yard touchdown plunge to give the Titans the lead for good.

“We were just locked in, we wanted it,” Henry said on CBS after the game. “And I thing that was our mindset, just coming in here and doing what we do in all three phases, no matter what happens in the game.”

The Titans handed the Patriots their earliest playoff exit since 2009 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in in the wild-card round. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel secured his first playoff win at the expense of his former team and coach, Bill Belichick.

Now the Titans have a date with the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore in the divisional round next Saturday.

“It’s a great win against a great team in a hostile environment,” Henry said. “It’s a credit to my team. I am just happy we are able to advance.”