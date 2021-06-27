Despite City’s Efforts, New River Park Pool Will Remain Closed For The Summer.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The New River Park Pool will remain closed for the summer due to a lack of lifeguards. According to Parks And Recreation Director Leslie Baker, of the nine applicants who took a pre-certification test on Saturday, only one passed. There must be six applicants to host a lifeguard class by the American Red Cross, and the city needs 10 qualified applicants to open the New River Park pool, which has a water slide, a diving section and a splash pool. Beckley officials had tried to recruit more lifeguards by lowering the age from 18 to 16, hosting a lifeguard class with the YMCA Of Southern West Virginia and raising the starting salary from $10 to $12 an hour. Baker says the city will spend more time working to recruit lifeguards for the 2022 season.