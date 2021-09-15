Despite Covid-19 Concerns, Bridge Day Is Moving Forward.

Fayetteville, WV – (WWNR) – Organizers for West Virginia’s largest single day festival are moving ahead with the event.

On Wednesday, The Bridge Day Commission voted 4 to 2 to go ahead with the festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th on the New River Gorge Bridge near Fayetteville.

Before the vote, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley made a motion for Bridge Day to be cancelled, but it did not pass. Fridley was among several emergency responders who expressed concern about holding Bridge Day while the Covid-19 pandemic continues. They said that if their were any health emergencies during Bridge Day, it would be nearly impossible for them to respond due to staff shortages and hospitals at capacity. Sheriff Fridley said it would be impossible to enforce mask mandates and worried about his deputies catching covid.

In his earlier press briefing on Wednesday, WV Governor Jim Justice encouraged Fayette County to move forward with the Bridge Day event.

Bridge Day is traditionally held the third Saturday of October, with 100,000 people expected to go out on the New River Gorge Bridge for base jumping, rappelling and more. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance. Officials have already cancelled the Taste of Bridge Day, which takes place the night before the event, as well as the Bridge Day Chili Cookoff, which is held in Fayetteville.

You can watch the full meeting here. Organizers plan to continue meeting weekly for planning and say that they will be talking with state officials to see what support they may offer to keep the event as safe as possible.