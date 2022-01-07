2 Detroit Men arrested in MacArthur on Drug Charges after K9 Traffic stop.

Raleigh County, WV – During the evening hours of 1-5-2022 Deputy M. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop in the MacArthur area. As a result of the stop, RCSO K9 “Cody” indicated presence of illegal drugs. A search of the vehicle was performed resulting in the seizure of 88 grams of heroin, 24 grams of marijuana, and $9,118.00 in US Currency. Lamarion Cortez Travis of Detroit Michigan was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver, and Brian Anthony Smith Jr also of Detroit Michigan was charged with Conspiracy to commit a felony. Members of the Beckley Rale Violent Crimes Task Force were also involved in this investigation / arrest, The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and BATË,