Devin Nunes blasts media for continuing to ‘chase daily conspiracy theories’

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., claimed the media is chasing conspiracy theories in hopes of damaging President Trump amid the impeachment inquiry.

Nunes told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” the media is no longer a “fair press.”

“They’re chasing daily conspiracy theories on this Ukraine hoax,” he said.

“When I walk down the halls [of the Capitol] I have to continue to tell these reporters that, look, ‘I’m not going to talk to you in this lifetime or the next.'”

Nunes accused many members of the mainstream media of taking information from Democrats and disseminating it to the public as news.

He also told host Tucker Carlson he expects “very few redactions” from Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz’s final product after his investigation into the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant that allowed for surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Horowitz told Senate and House lawmakers Thursday that the process of finalizing his report into potential FISA abuses ahead of the 2016 presidential election was “nearing completion,” according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The “lengthy” draft report “concerns sensitive national security and law enforcement matters,” Horowitz wrote in the letter, adding that he anticipated “the final report will be released publicly with few redactions.”

Horowitz noted that he did not anticipate a need to prepare or issue “separate classified and public versions of the report.”

“After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes,” Horowitz wrote in the letter. “Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy.”

