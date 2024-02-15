DH, DHF, and DoHS Open Application Window for Summer Internship Program

Nathaniel Godwin participated in the internship program in both 2023 and 2024. He is a journalism major with a concentration in public interest communication within the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. Upon graduation, he hopes to pursue a career in the health sector, where he can utilize his training and experience to advance public health in local communities. His hope is to work for one of the departments full-time.



“Being an intern has given me the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of all the hard work people are putting in to help West Virginians. During the internship, I was assigned mentors and supervisors who guided and helped me learn the ropes. From DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance to the Office of Communications, everyone I worked with was warm, patient, and receptive. I worked on tangible projects that made my time very interesting and full of learning. The program has a good work-life balance and is designed to help students learn and grow in a professional setting and explore the events that take place every summer in Charleston.”



The agencies offer students a competitive wage and flexible schedules. Those who work in Charleston, West Virginia may also take advantage of free housing. To qualify for the program, students must have completed 30 college credit hours with a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and be eligible to work in the United States without sponsorship.



Any additional questions may be directed to OSAJobs@wv.gov.