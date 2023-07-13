DHHR Addresses Stolen SNAP Benefits

Theft of SNAP benefits is punishable by federal and state law and can include imprisonment and financial penalties. If a recipient of SNAP benefits is convicted of benefit theft, penalties may also include being banned from participating in the SNAP program.



Through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, DHHR can replace stolen EBT benefits due to card skimming, cloning or phishing, retroactive to October 1, 2022, and through September 30, 2024. Replacement benefits cannot exceed the actual amount stolen or the household’s benefit allotment amount for the two months immediately preceding the theft, whichever is lesser.



West Virginia residents who receive SNAP benefits and believe benefits have been stolen due to card skimming, cloning, or phishing, should contact their local DHHR office or contact the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212 to file a claim. For a list of DHHR county offices and phone numbers, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/pages/field-offices.



For more information on SNAP scams and tips to protect EBT cards and benefits, visit http://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/pages/snap-scam-alerts.