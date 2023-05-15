DHHR and DEP Announce Drinking Water Test Results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have identified 27 public water systems with detectable levels of select perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds in their finished drinking water, per final sampling results released by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Of these 27 systems, 19 had detections above at least one of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed regulatory standards.



Under the direction of DHHR, USGS sampled the finished drinking water of 37 systems previously identified as having certain PFAS compounds in their raw-water (pre-treated water) source, to determine which systems need additional or upgraded treatment.



A chart depicting West Virginia’s finished water testing results for the 19 systems, Public Water System Drinking Water PFAS Study, may be viewed here.



DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and DEP are currently engaging with these 27 systems through a working group formed in March 2023 to evaluate treatment processes and best approaches to removing these compounds from finished water, as well as identify funding options to minimize the burden on customers.



PFAS compounds have been detected in drinking water in states across the country; however, there is currently no regulatory requirement for states or public water systems to conduct sampling. EPA has proposed to regulate certain PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, at a Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 4 parts per trillion, require public water systems to monitor for certain PFAS compounds, and notify consumers and reduce PFAS levels if they exceed the regulatory standards. EPA expects to finalize this rule by the end of 2023.



“While a determination of risk for consumers cannot be made based on the preliminary results of this study, this data helps us plan for when final testing is complete and the EPA rules are finalized,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.