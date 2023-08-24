DHHR and WVDE Launch Anti-Vaping Campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health and West Virginia Department of Education are partnering to launch an anti-vaping campaign in West Virginia schools. Gov. Jim Justice today announced the West Virginia’s Clear Future: Don’t Let Vaping Cloud It initiative, which will offer the evidence-based, peer-led CATCH My Breath vaping prevention curriculum to every county in the state over the next three years.



“Vaping is a huge problem all over the country, and now we’re setting out to actively educate our students about the extreme dangers associated with e-cigarettes,” Gov. Justice said. “Vaping is very harmful for all users, but especially kids, making it a massive issue for our schools. Our goal is to educate our students early and prevent them from falling into this dangerous vaping trap. This proactive approach will move the needle and I’m very proud to see it come to fruition.”



“The use of e-cigarettes is a significant issue facing West Virginia youth, with approximately half of all high school students reporting using e-cigarettes in 2021,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This curriculum has been shown to effectively increase knowledge of the dangers of e-cigarettes and reduce nicotine vaping and overall tobacco use among students.”