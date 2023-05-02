DHHR and WVU Health Affairs Institute Release Findings of MATCH Survey

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), in partnership with the West Virginia University (WVU) Health Affairs Institute, today published findings of the first Mountain State Assessment of Trends in Community Health (MATCH) survey. Data was collected from August 2021 to February 2022 to help DHHR and other organizations respond to the state’s most critical health needs.
The MATCH survey allows West Virginia community needs to be matched with health resources and provides information to support decision making on state and local levels.
Key insights from the first MATCH survey highlight mental health care in West Virginia. Responses indicated the highest proportion of adults with poor mental health and highest ratios of people to mental health providers live in the southwest portion of the state. Individuals 18 to 34 had the highest need to see a mental health care provider and highest share that did not see a provider because of expense. Black respondents made up the highest share of individuals who did not see a mental health care provider citing discomfort talking to a mental health provider.
|“Data is critical to understanding gaps in West Virginia’s behavioral health system,” said Christina Mullins, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Now that we know where vulnerable communities exist, together with our partners, we can focus on meeting their specific health needs with expansion of existing resources and funding for additional supports.”
The first MATCH survey also focused on physical health, health behavior, prescription opioids, the impact of COVID-19, and other topics. Additional information is available on the MATCH website.
The MATCH survey is conducted every two years, with the second survey period occurring from August 2023 to February 2024. At least 88,000 surveys will be mailed to randomly selected households in West Virginia starting August 2023. Those selected to participate will receive an invitation to complete the survey online, by mail, or by phone.
To learn more about the MATCH survey, visit wvmatchsurvey.org.