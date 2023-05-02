DHHR and WVU Health Affairs Institute Release Findings of MATCH Survey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), in partnership with the West Virginia University (WVU) Health Affairs Institute, today published findings of the first Mountain State Assessment of Trends in Community Health (MATCH) survey. Data was collected from August 2021 to February 2022 to help DHHR and other organizations respond to the state’s most critical health needs.



The MATCH survey allows West Virginia community needs to be matched with health resources and provides information to support decision making on state and local levels.



Key insights from the first MATCH survey highlight mental health care in West Virginia. Responses indicated the highest proportion of adults with poor mental health and highest ratios of people to mental health providers live in the southwest portion of the state. Individuals 18 to 34 had the highest need to see a mental health care provider and highest share that did not see a provider because of expense. Black respondents made up the highest share of individuals who did not see a mental health care provider citing discomfort talking to a mental health provider.