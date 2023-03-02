DHHR Announces Application for Reimbursement of Fees Related to the Foster Care Payment Delay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services has developed a process for families to apply for reimbursement of unexpected fees directly related to the delay in foster care, adoption, legal guardianship, and adult services payments for the month of February 2023.



The reimbursement form and the W-9 form can be found on the Bureau for Social Services website or can be picked up by families at county DHHR offices.