DHHR Announces Energy Assistance Program for Low-Income Residents

For each additional person, add $590. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded from LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.wv.gov.



All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by April 28, 2023. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application.