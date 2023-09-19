DHHR Announces Launch of State Health Assessment

“This survey is an opportunity for West Virginians to contribute to improving the health of our state. We want to understand the strengths, health status, and concerns of your community so that we can implement real public health action to address your health priorities,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This is the first step in creating real change to improve health outcomes in West Virginia.”



For more information about the West Virginia State Health Assessment survey, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/publichealthquality/statepublichealthassessment/Pages/default.aspx. To participate in the survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/32ZRWPC. The State Health Assessment Survey is available through October 9, 2023. To apply for jobs in the public health field, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.