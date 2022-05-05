DHHR Announces New WIC Income Guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Nutrition Services announced new income eligibility guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $51,338 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $2,313 from last year.



“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director. “WIC provides nutrition services to more than 33,000 West Virginia families to keep them healthy and informed about good food choices.”



West Virginia WIC serves 75% of all babies born in West Virginia. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.