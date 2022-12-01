DHHR Announces Reporting Structure Changes and Hiring Freeze

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announced additional changes as a result of the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.
DHHR is centralizing the reporting structures of the staff who work in the job functions of Finance, Management Information Services, Human Resources Management and Purchasing. Finance staff in each bureau and office will report to Tara Buckner, DHHR’s Chief Financial Officer; technology staff will report to Shaun Charles, DHHR’s Chief Information Officer; purchasing staff will report to Warren Keefer, Director of the Office of Administration; and all human resources staff will report to Angie Ferris, DHHR’s Director of the Office of Human Resources Management.