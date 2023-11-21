DHHR Announces Supplemental Propane Payment for 2023-24 Winter Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced a supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2023-24 winter season.



Residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $84 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.



The payments were made possible by a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved by Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court. The donation was facilitated by Class Attorney David J. Romano of Romano Law Office LC, Clarksburg, West Virginia and Court Appointed Claims Administrator Edgar C. Gentle, III, Hoover, Alabama, as well as the law firms of Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, Bridgeport, West Virginia; Foley & Lardner, Washington D.C.; McGuire Woods, LLP, Charlottesville, Virginia; and Varner & Van Volkenburg, PLLC, Clarksburg, West Virginia.



“We are thankful for this generous donation that will offset rising heating expenses for 2,977 eligible families this winter,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Incoming Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Human Services.



All payments are expected to be received by November 24, 2023.