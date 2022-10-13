DHHR Awarded Funding to Promote the Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health was awarded $1,678,044 over five years in federal funding for the West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program, an initiative serving adults with serious mental illness who have co-occurring physical health conditions or chronic diseases and adults with a substance use disorder (SUD).



“This funding will allow for the full integration of primary and behavioral health care, improving overall wellness and physical health of adults with a serious mental illness and individuals with SUD,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.