DHHR Begins Transition of Family Assistance Programs Eligibility System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is transitioning its eligibility system for family assistance programs from the Recipient Automated Payment and Information Data System (RAPIDS) to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). To ensure a successful statewide transition in spring of 2024, DHHR will launch a pilot on December 4, 2023, for employees in Clay, Hardy, Kanawha, Mercer, Mingo, and Randolph counties to utilize the new system.



DHHR programs supported by the WV PATH system include West Virginia Medicaid, the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF or WV WORKS), and other State-operated assistance programs.



“The transition to WV PATH, made possible with the partnership of our vendor, Optum, provides an improved system for our employees and strengthens the streamlining of critical services for residents,” said Cynthia A. Persily, Ph.D., ​​Incoming Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services.



The transition will not impact the way residents apply for DHHR programs and services.



“Optum is honored to have been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to support the transition of its eligibility system for family assistance programs,” said Melanie Clark, Account Manager, Optum State Government Solutions. “We look forward to working together to serve the residents and communities of West Virginia to further strengthen and streamline access to these needed services.”



This integrated system will improve how the state determines eligibility and delivery of social service programs such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), child welfare, child care, and child support. The new system will allow DHHR to realize a funding match of 90% federal dollars to 10% state dollars for implementation.



DHHR transitioned its child welfare information system to WV PATH in January 2023. The public portal for WV PATH, which replaced in Roads, was launched in 2020 and can be accessed at www.wvpath.wv.gov.

