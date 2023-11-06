DHHR Celebrates National Adoption Month

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services joins partners across the country to highlight National Adoption Month during November.
Gov. Jim Justice has also proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month in West Virginia to celebrate families that have been formed through adoption, while continuing to advocate for West Virginia’s children and youth awaiting forever families.
“During National Adoption Month, DHHR thanks adoptive families for their love and compassion for West Virginia’s children and youth,” said Jeffrey Pack, Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services. “I especially want to acknowledge the families who have adopted teens and are taking on the critical role of fostering lifelong connections to help them plan for their futures.”
|In West Virginia, of around 6,100 children in foster care, 1,156 are legally eligible for adoption. Mission West Virginia’s FrameWorks program provides information and resources to help foster and adoptive parents become certified. Those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent may visit https://www.missionwv.org/request-information or call 1-866-CALL-MWV (225-5698) for more information.
Resources are available to support family well-being and youth success for foster and adoptive families. Foster parents, adoptive parents, and kinship caregivers can find helpful parenting information, important dates, and available resources in the WV Kids Thrive Collaborative newsletter, which was recently developed through a partnership with DHHR and Mission WV. Click here to subscribe.
Mental and behavioral health services are available to all West Virginia children. For parenting support, crisis counseling, and local resources, visit help4wv.com. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov. To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare and behavioral health fields, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.