DHHR Celebrates National Adoption Month

In West Virginia, of around 6,100 children in foster care, 1,156 are legally eligible for adoption. Mission West Virginia’s FrameWorks program provides information and resources to help foster and adoptive parents become certified. Those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent may visit https://www.missionwv.org/request-information or call 1-866-CALL-MWV (225-5698) for more information.



Resources are available to support family well-being and youth success for foster and adoptive families. Foster parents, adoptive parents, and kinship caregivers can find helpful parenting information, important dates, and available resources in the WV Kids Thrive Collaborative newsletter, which was recently developed through a partnership with DHHR and Mission WV. Click here to subscribe.



Mental and behavioral health services are available to all West Virginia children. For parenting support, crisis counseling, and local resources, visit help4wv.com. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov. To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare and behavioral health fields, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.