DHHR Celebrates National Public Health Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health and its partners are recognizing National Public Health Week, April 3-9, 2023, by promoting the importance of public health.



“Public health is critical to empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This week is a great way to not only highlight the importance of this field, but also to recognize Bureau for Public Health employees who work day in and day out to assure and advance safety and health for the people of our great state.”



Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 3-9, 2023 as National Public Health Week in West Virginia.