DHHR Distributes COVID-19 Test Kits to West Virginia Summer Camps

Summer camps, such as Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR) located in Glen Jean, have incorporated COVID-19 antigen test kits into their COVID-19 safety protocols for campers.



“Last spring while preparing for our summer and fall seasons, COVID-19 testing kits were hard to find. DHHR helped us in a significant way by providing 2,000 COVID-19 testing kits,” said Rob Ridgeway, SBR Chief of Staff. “That support helped us provide a much safer experience for more than 6,000 scouts over 8 weeks. The tests along with stressing washing hands, physical distancing, being outdoors as much as possible, identifying symptoms early, and active contact tracing have kept our positive cases and any spread to a minimum so far.”