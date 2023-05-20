DHHR Highlights Need for Foster Parents for Older Youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of National Foster Care Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services emphasizes the need for certified foster families for older youth. In West Virginia, nearly half of youth entering foster care are 9-17 years old. Twenty-seven percent of those children are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.



“Many youth in the 13-17 range can thrive in a home environment, and it is important that there is a sufficient number of certified foster families and kinship caregivers willing to open their homes to older youth,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR’s Deputy Secretary for Child and Adult Services.



For the first quarter of 2023, there were on average 1,427 certified foster homes in West Virginia. Only 25% of these homes reported a willingness to accept youth ages 13 or older.