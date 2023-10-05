DHHR Highlights Resources During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health joins partners across the nation to highlight services available to West Virginians during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP), within DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health, ​helps low-income, uninsured, or underinsured women gain access to breast and cervical cancer screening services.



“The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program provides resources to decrease cancer incidence, morbidity, and mortality by focusing on populations who are underserved and who have increased cancer risk due to health inequities,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Through the program, uninsured or underinsured West Virginians have the availability to receive screening and information on risks and preventive measures.”