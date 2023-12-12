DHHR Hosts Child Welfare Transformation Summit with West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) hosted the Child Welfare Transformation Summit on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Charleston Marriott Town Center. This joint working summit of the West Virginia Legislature and DHHR aimed to create a shared vision for child welfare in the state with a commitment to improving the lives of children and families.The Child Welfare Transformation Summit brought together state leaders to strategically analyze policy and fiscal levers that can support large scale system transformation in child welfare. Participants heard from national experts in child welfare policy and systems, including representatives from Casey Family Programs, as well as local leaders from Mission WV and Chestnut Mountain Ranch who work within the current system. A working lunch “think tank” allowed participants to break out into small groups to suggest, create, and analyze potential policy solutions to child welfare issues, such as primary prevention, decision-making and differential response, and ongoing care and permanency.