 DHHR Increases Rates for Child Placing Agencies and Socially Necessary Services Providers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the approval of Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services is increasing rates for Child Placing Agencies and Socially Necessary Services Providers.



Gov. Justice announced today that DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services will increase the administration rate for Child Placing Agencies by 10 percent. These additional funds will be used by Child Placing Agencies to recruit and certify traditional and therapeutic foster homes.



Gov. Justice also announced a 30 percent rate increase for Socially Necessary Services Providers, which provide child welfare involved families with prevention services and supports to assist in reunification including transportation, supervised visitation, and parenting skills.



“These providers are critical partners in our efforts to support the well-being of West Virginia’s children and families,” said Jeffrey Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “We are pleased to provide this enhanced rate in recognition of their important work.”



The Bureau for Social Services anticipates these rate increases will be effective October 1, 2023. Additional rate increases are being studied and will be proposed for State Fiscal Year 2025.



Those interested in foster care opportunities can contact Mission WV at 866-CALL-MWV. To view and apply for DHHR career opportunities, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.