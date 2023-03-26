DHHR Partners with Fayetteville Police Department on Peer Recovery Support Services

Police and Peers provides pathways to treatment by providing the knowledge, partnerships, connections, and resources not currently offered by law enforcement to the communities.“I see the need in our communities of people needing help in many ways including substance misuse. I believe the Police and Peers program is a step in the right direction,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Glenn Chapman. “Not only does it help the community, but it helps the first responders. Together, we will change lives.” ODCP was awarded $3.16 million over four years in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Police and​ Peers, which will expand to nine additional police departments by the end of the year. To learn more about DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, click here.