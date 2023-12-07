DHHR Promotes National Influenza Vaccination Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health reminds residents that there is still time to protect themselves and their loved ones from flu this season with an annual flu vaccine. Flu vaccination among West Virginians has been lower in recent years since the pandemic, with only 30.7% of the population estimated to be vaccinated as of November 2023. “Flu vaccination prevents tens of thousands of flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths each year,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “By receiving your flu vaccine this season, you also protect people around you, especially those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness.”