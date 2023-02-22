DHHR Provides Update on Delayed Payments for Foster Care Families and Agencies

The following groups have been paid:Non-certified kinship payments to individuals were made earlier this month. The remaining payments are expected to go out this week. Adoption subsidies have been paid to individuals through an automated process.Some payments to Socially Necessary Services Providers (agencies) were paid last week. The remaining payments were released today. Legal guardianship subsidies have been paid to individuals through an automated process.These groups can expect payments to be processed this week:Payments to Child Placing Agencies are scheduled to be processed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Payments to Residential Providers (agencies) are scheduled to be processed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.Payments to individuals who are Certified Kinship and Relative Caretakers are scheduled to be processed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023. These groups can expect payments as soon as issues are resolved:Payments to individuals and agencies for Independent Living and Transitional Living are being resolved with a manual fix. The timeline is pending.Payments to individuals and agencies for Adult Services are being resolved with a manual fix. The timeline is pending.Please note that once payments are issued by the State Treasurer’s office, for individuals with direct deposit, it may take 24-48 hours to deposit in accounts depending on the bank.



Payments are anticipated to return to their normal schedule next month.